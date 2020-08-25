Last updated on .From the section Counties

The New Road outfield was sodden following torrential overnight rain

Bob Willis Trophy, Blackfinch New Road (day four): Warwickshire 355-9 dec: Rhodes 207, Hain 55, Mousley 47; Morris 5-80 & 68-0: Rhodes 42* Worcestershire 410-7: Mitchell 110, Libby 84, Fell 55, Haynes 51, Cox 43; Hannon-Dalby 3-70 Match Drawn. Worcestershire 13 pts, Warwickshire 13 pts Scorecard

Worcestershire's home Bob Willis Trophy Central Group encounter with Warwickshire ended in a draw after the game was called off following heavy overnight rain.

Umpires Rob Bailey and Jeremy Lloyds decided no play was possible 35 minutes before the scheduled 11:00 start time after inspecting the outfield.

The two teams both collect 13 points from a batsman-dominated game.

Only 16 wickets fell during the course of the first three days of play.

Warwickshire, winless after four games, are out of the running, but Worcestershire now face a crunch top of the table final match with Somerset at New Road, starting in 12 days' time - on Sunday 6 September.

The Pears still top Central Group - and will remain at the head of the table if Somerset also get no play on the final day of their game with Gloucestershire at Taunton.

They need just two wickets to complete victory - but there was no play possible before lunch and more rain is expected.

The two group winners with the most points will go through to the final at Lord's in late September.

The Bob Willis Trophy now has a short break ahead of the start of the delayed T20 Blast over the August bank holiday weekend.

Worcestershire, winners in 2018 and runners-up in 2019, have revealed that they will be captained in this year's competition by their 24-year-old England Lions all-rounder Ed Barnard.

Worcestershire captain Joe Leach told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"It was heading for a draw from 11:10 on day one if we are perfectly honest. You can't do much about the weather.

"It looked pretty bleak for a few days and then we knew we were going to get this storm. The ground is saturated, you've got no chance of getting on.

"In some respects, it is disappointing that the pitch and circumstances didn't allow a result but once again we applied ourselves exceptionally with the bat to get a first innings 'win' with this 120 overs rule.

"It sets us up for what in effect is a red ball semi-final in a couple of weeks time. If you had offered us that at the start, we'd have absolutely taken that."