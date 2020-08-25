Craig Overton has taken 23 wickets in Somerset's four Bob Willis Trophy group games

Bob Willis Trophy, The Cooper Associates County Ground (day four): Somerset 237 & 223-1 dec: Abell 101*, Lammonby 101* Gloucestershire 76 & 70: C Overton 5-26, Davey 4-25 Somerset (20 pts) beat Gloucestershire (3 pts) by 314 runs Scorecard

Somerset moved to the top of the Bob Willis Trophy Central Group as the rain relented to allow them complete a 314-run win over Gloucestershire.

Craig Overton finished with 5-26 as it took the home side just 4.2 overs to claim the two wickets they needed.

Gloucestershire were 63-8 when bad light ended the third day's play.

But after play resumed at Taunton at 13:45 BST, Overton dismissed Josh Shaw and Jack Brooks had Matt Taylor caught at gully to end the game.

The 20 points earned by Somerset put them six clear of Worcestershire, who they will meet at New Road in their final group game, starting on 6 September.

The two group winners with the most points will contest the final at Lord's, with Somerset seeking their first red-ball silverware after finishing second in the County Championship on six occasions this century.

They were denied victory at Edgbaston last week when bad weather ended the game with just two wickets needed to beat Warwickshire.

And it seemed they might be out of luck again against Gloucestershire, with bad weather forecast for the final day.

The rain relented, however, and once out in the middle, Overton struck with his third delivery as Shaw clipped tamely to George Bartlett at mid-wicket.

Taylor followed when Tom Lammonby pulled off a brilliant catch to go with his unbeaten century in Somerset's second innings, as Gloucestershire failed to reach three figures for the second time in the game.

Somerset skipper Tom Abell:

"It's a big relief to have got over the line after all the rain, particularly as we felt we were denied the result we deserved by the weather in our previous game.

"At certain times that feeling of frustration was there again. But the cricket we are playing at the moment is fantastic. Now we go to Worcester for our final group match determined to maintain those standards.

"With the group being so tight and only two clubs out of three group winners making the final wins are so important. It has looked for a while as if that game would decide the group and we can go into it with confidence."

Gloucestershire head coach Richard Dawson:

"We were comprehensively outplayed by the better side. All credit to Somerset. They are a top team, who have performed well over a number of years in red-ball cricket.

"We failed to perform to the standards we set ourselves, particularly with the bat. The lads are very disappointed. There are no excuses coming from the dressing room or from me.

"We have learned a lot being here for four days and competing against top players. But it is easy to say that and we have to make sure we put what we have learned into practice."