A total of 212 overs were lost to the weather over four days at Headingley

Bob Willis Trophy, Emerald Headingley (day four): Yorkshire 260: Lyth 103; Lamb 4-55 Lancashire 195-5: Davies 73, Vilas 41 No play - Yorkshire (11 pts) drew with Lancashire (11 pts) Scorecard

The Roses Match between Yorkshire and Lancashire ended in a draw after heavy rain prevented any possibility of play on the final day at Emerald Headingley.

Umpires Peter Hartley and James Middlebrook - both ex-Yorkshire players - took the decision to abandon the game before the scheduled 11:00 start time.

The result effectively ended Lancashire's chances of reaching next month's final at Lord's.

Yorkshire, though, could still qualify by finishing top of North group.

They are at home to Leicestershire in their final game, starting on Sunday 6 September, and Lancashire could do them a favour if they beat Derbyshire in their game at Aigburth in Liverpool.

The two group winners with the best records will contest the five-day final at Lord's, which begins on 23 September.

With only one and a half innings completed after three days at Headingley, the acquisition of bonus points would have been the only target for the two sides had play been possible.

But teeming rain and puddles on the outfield prevented Steven Croft (nine not out) and George Balderson (seven not out) from resuming the Lancashire first innings.