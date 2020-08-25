Last updated on .From the section Counties

Harry Swindell's half-century for Leicestershire surpassed his previous best first-class score of 41 not out

Bob Willis Trophy, Fischer County Ground (day four): Leicestershire 222& 237-4: Ackermann 65, Swindells 52*; Trego 2-63 Nottinghamshire 343-8 dec: Hameed 87, Slater 86; Mike 3-48 Leicestershire (11 pts) drew with Nottinghamshire (14 pts) Scorecard

Leicestershire's batsmen dug in to force a draw as only 22.2 overs were possible on the final day of the Bob Willis Trophy match against Nottinghamshire at the Fischer County Ground.

Heavy rain prevented play before 2.15pm, and Leicestershire quickly lost the wicket of captain Colin Ackermann, leg-before wicket for 65 after being hit on the back pad stretching forward to defend a Peter Trego in-swinger.

Their lead was only 29, with six second-innings wickets in hand, but the pitch was still flat and ferociously strong winds made bowling from the Pavilion End close to impossible, with Trego forced to reduce his run-up to four or five paces.

Harry Swindells, Leicestershire's 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, took full advantage, hitting eight fours in scoring a maiden first-class half-century off 66 balls.

And with George Rhodes continuing to play as obdurately as he had the previous evening - he faced 107 deliveries for his unbeaten 22 - the hosts extended their lead into three figures before a rain shower shortly after tea caused umpires Nick Cook and Hassan Adnan to decide enough was enough.

The result means Nottinghamshire have now gone 26 first-class matches without a win, drawing nine and losing 17.

Match report supplied by PA Media.