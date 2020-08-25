Last updated on .From the section Counties

Durham have lost 368 overs to rain in four Trophy games, according to BBC Radio Newcastle's Martin Emmerson

Bob Willis Trophy, Emirates Riverside (day four): Durham 337-9 dec: Coughlin 90, Lees 84, Eckersley 78*; Critchley 4-53 Derbyshire 355-4: Reece 122, Madsen 52, Godleman 51 No play - Derbyshire (14 pts) drew with Durham (12 pts) Scorecard

Derbyshire will go into the final round of Bob Willis Trophy games on top of North Group despite rain preventing any play on the final day against Durham.

Umpires Steve O'Shaughnessy and Neil Pratt abandoned the match as a draw with Derbyshire waiting to resume their first innings on 355-4.

They are five points clear of Yorkshire, the only other team who can now win the group.

Durham remain bottom, with two draws and two defeats so far.

A draw was the most likely result if play had been possible, with Derbyshire still in their first innings and just 18 runs in front.

Matt Critchley and Fynn Hudson-Prentice were the not out batsmen on 46 and 26 respectively.

The two group winners with the best records will contest the Trophy final at Lord's, starting on 23 September.

Derbyshire have not played in a final at the home of cricket since losing to Lancashire in 1998 in the NatWest Trophy.

Match report supplied by PA Media.