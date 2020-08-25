Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Aitchison took 3-55 on his first-class debut against Nottinghamshire earlier this month

Derbyshire fast bowler Ben Aitchison is likely to miss the rest of the season after suffering ankle ligament damage.

The 21-year-old sustained the injury in a training drill during lunch of their game against Durham on Monday.

Aitchison has taken six wickets in this summer's Bob Willis Trophy and is out of contract at the end of the season.