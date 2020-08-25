Ben Aitchison: Derbyshire seamer set to miss rest of season with ankle injury
Derbyshire fast bowler Ben Aitchison is likely to miss the rest of the season after suffering ankle ligament damage.
The 21-year-old sustained the injury in a training drill during lunch of their game against Durham on Monday.
Aitchison has taken six wickets in this summer's Bob Willis Trophy and is out of contract at the end of the season.
"I have no doubt he'll work hard during rehab and hopefully come out stronger from the experience," said Derbyshire head of cricket Dave Houghton.