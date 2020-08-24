Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Claire Nicholas won the Kia Super League with Western Storm in 2017 and 2019

Welsh trio Claire Nicholas, Alex Griffiths and Lauren Parfitt are included in the Western Storm squad for the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Wales's Dani Gibson also features in the 14-woman squad for the 50-overs competition.

The Trophy has been set up following the postponement of the inaugural Hundred competition, which is set to include Welsh Fire.

Cardiff MCCU coach Mark O'Leary will be in charge of the side.

"We have a young squad, but I think that the majority of the teams are in the same position," O'Leary said.

"I've done an awful lot of scouting and I've been overwhelmed by the quality that is available in the region. I'm excited to see how this group will develop."

O'Leary has been appointed to run the team, covering the West of England and Wales, after originally being handed a temporary role for the 2020 season.

Nicholas, 33, was a regular member of the Storm squad which won the Kia Superleague in 2017 and 2019.

Teenage all-rounder Griffiths featured in 2019 while Parfitt has also previously been part of the squad.

Western Storm, captained by Somerset's Sophie Luff, will play their three home games in 2020 at Bristol's County Ground.

Western Storm squad: Sophie Luff (Captain, Somerset), Fi Morris (Vice Captain, Hampshire), Danielle Gibson (Wales, England Academy), Claire Nicholas (Wales), Alex Griffiths (Wales, England Training Squad), Georgia Hennessy (Somerset), Nat Wraith (Somerset, England Training Squad), Lauren Filer (Somerset, England Training Squad), Steph Hutchins (Devon), Lauren Parfitt (Wales), Emily Edgcombe (Cornwall), Niamh Holland (Somerset), Emma Corney (Devon), Abbie Whybrow (Gloucestershire).