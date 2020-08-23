Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Hassan Azad was born in in Pakistan and moved to England when he was 15

Leicestershire batsman Hassan Azad has signed a new deal which keeps him with the club until the end of 2022.

The 26-year-old opener impressed on his debut season in 2019, finishing as the top scorer in County Championship Division Two with 1,189 runs.

Only England opener Dom Sibley scored more runs across the County Championship last year.

Former Loughborough University player Azad signed a new two-year contract with Leicestershire in August 2019.