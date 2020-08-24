Last updated on .From the section Counties

Daryl Mitchell's first century against Warwickshire means he needs only to reach three figures against Surrey to complete his county set for Worcestershire

Bob Willis Trophy, Blackfinch New Road (day three): Warwickshire 355-9 dec: Rhodes 207, Hain 55, Mousley 47; Morris 5-80 & 68-0: Rhodes 42* Worcestershire 410-7: Mitchell 110, Libby 84, Fell 55, Haynes 51, Cox 43; Hannon-Dalby 3-70 Warwickshire (5 pts) lead Worcestershire (5 pts) by 13 runs with all 10 second-innings wickets remaining Scorecard

Worcestershire opener Daryl Mitchell hit his first first-class ton against Warwickshire as the Pears secured four batting points to boost their hopes of reaching the Bob Willis Trophy final.

Mitchell, on 85 overnight, went on to make 110 out of his side's 410-7 to earn a first-innings lead of 55.

It was the Pears' third 400-plus score in four matches in the competition.

But Bears skipper Will Rhodes followed his first-innings double century with 42 as the visitors closed on 68-0.

Half centuries from Tom Fell (55) and Jack Haynes (51) plus late momentum provided by Ben Cox and Ed Barnard built on the efforts of Mitchell and fellow opener Jake Libby to keep Worcestershire vying with Somerset for top spot in the Central Group.

The two counties meet at Worcester when the final round of fixtures begin on 6 September. And, with heavy rain forecast all round the country on Tuesday, although Somerset need only two wickets to beat Gloucestershire at Taunton on the final day, they may not get them.

With the 13 points Worcestershire are likely to accrue from this game if the Midlands derby ends in a draw, that could mean that third-round leaders Worcestershire are still top of the group going into that final Somerset game.

After resuming on 170-0, Worcestershire lost Jake Libby, who added only four to reach 84 before he fell to a superb slip catch by Tim Bresnan off Oliver Hannon-Dalby.

A single to third man off Craig Miles then took Mitchell - his 37th first-class hundred in 15 years with his native county - and his 38th overall.

But, on 110, he drove Miles to cover point before Tom Fell, fresh from his first hundred in five years at Northampton last week, and Jack Haynes upped the tempo during a stand of 89 in only 23 overs.

Haynes gave another demonstration of his potential with some powerful strokes and Fell went down the wicket to Alex Thomson to bring up the 250 and a second batting point with a lofted straight drive.

Ben Cox and Barnard swung the bat to ensure a fourth batting point with a stand of 82 in 14 overs.

Rhodes and Rob Yates (21 not out) then experienced few problems in the 23 overs possible as the Bears earned an overnight lead of 13 - ahead of Tuesday's anticipated wash-out.

Match report supplied by PA Media.