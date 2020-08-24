Last updated on .From the section Counties

Marchant de Lange has represented South Africa at Test level as well as One Day Internationals and T20.

Bob Willis Trophy, The County Ground (day three): Glamorgan 259: Taylor 106 & 261: De Lange 113, Douthwaite 86; White 4-35, Muzarabani 3-67 Northamptonshire 322: Thurston 115, Curran 82; de Lange 4-83 & 62-1 Northants (6 pts) need a further 127 runs to beat Glamorgan (5 pts) Scorecard

Glamorgan's South African paceman Marchant de Lange hit the county's fastest ever hundred as they fought back against Northants.

De Lange reached three figures off just 62 balls, clubbing nine sixes and six fours in his 113.

He added 168 for the ninth wicket with Dan Douthwaite, who made his county best of 86.

Northants, set 189 to win, start day four on 62-1.

Earlier Northants seamers Blessing Muzarabani (3-67) and Jack White (a career-best 4-35) tore Glamorgan apart as the home side looked set for a three-day win.

Glamorgan slumped to 16-5 and were still 13 runs in arrears with eight wickets down when de Lange strode to the middle, announcing his intentions with a series of massive blows out of the ground.

With Douthwaite also swinging merrily, the pair's stand was a ninth-wicket record against Northants, while de Lange recorded the highest ever score by a Glamorgan number ten.

His century just edged Gary Butcher (100 off 64 balls v Oxford Universityin 1997) out of the record books but easily beat the previous best in a county match, off 79 balls by Gilbert Parkhouse against Northants in 1961.

Northants are still favourites to win the game, with Emilio Gay and Charlie Thurston batting maturely in the last session, but storms forecast overnight could complicate the outcome.

Glamorgan's Marchant de Lange told BBC Sport Wales:

"I'm a tail-ender so I try to keep it simple, just try to get bat on ball and play to my strengths and clear the rope, that's my goal. It's incredible from a personal point of view.

"It's amazing to be in the record books, I just wanted to contribute to the team. I just tried to play ball by ball, I wasn't aware of any of that (the county record.)

"Myself and Dan wanted a partnership, we knew if we just got a bit of bat on that shorter side of the ground, it would go the distance.

"There's no secret to my batting, I try to see ball, hit ball, keep it simple.

"Just to get into this (match) position, it's something we weren't thinking about but you never know."