Yorkshire's Adam Lyth made the breakthrough with the wicket of fellow former England opening batsman Keaton Jennings to add to his earlier century

Bob Willis Trophy, Emerald Headingley (day three): Yorkshire 260: Lyth 103; Lamb 4-55 Lancashire 195-5: Davies 73, Vilas 41 Lancashire (3 pts) trail Yorkshire (3 pts) by 65 runs with five wickets remaining Scorecard

Adam Lyth completed his first century across all formats since September 2018 before Lancashire made 195-5 in reply to Yorkshire's first-innings 260.

But this penultimate round Bob Willis Trophy North Group game is heading for a weather-affected draw after the loss of 122 overs on days one and two.

And the likelihood of play on day four is minimal due to adverse weather.

Should the poor final day forecast prove incorrect, it could be that a contrived result occurs.

But accruing bonus points was the objective during the third day. And, given the weather outlook, it was therefore somewhat of a surprise to see Lancashire show little intent to pass 200 for a first batting point.

Second-placed Yorkshire - two points behind leaders Derbyshire prior to this fixture - are still in the thick of the race to finish top of the North and secure a Lord's final place, but third-placed Lancashire are all but out of the running, 22 points off the pace going into this game.

Lyth's wait for a first-class century stretched back 20 matches and almost two years, although this was his fourth career Roses first-class ton.

He started the day on 86 with Yorkshire 178 for six from 66 overs of their first innings. And, in completing a 55-run stand with fledgling all-rounder George Hill, he moved to his long awaited century off 218 balls with back-to-back boundaries off Danny Lamb, who finished with a career-best 4-55.

Through the majority of the afternoon, Lancashire openers Alex Davies, who top-scored with 73, and Keaton Jennings took advantage of the easiest batting conditions of the match to share their second successive century opening partnership having closed out last week's draw at Nottinghamshire with 120 in the second innings.

But Yorkshire hit back impressively either side of tea with a trio of wickets in six overs as their rivals slipped to 112-3.

Jennings was first to go for 23, trapped lbw sweeping at Lyth's part-time off-spin before pacy Jared Warner - on loan at Sussex last year - picked up his maiden first-class wicket for Yorkshire, Josh Bohannon, caught behind.

Home skipper Patterson then had Davies lbw playing to leg before Hill finally got his maiden first-class wicket.

He had already had two difficult chances put down when, the ball after Duanne Olivier ended a 65-run stand between Dane Vilas (41) and Rob Jones (21), Hill had Jones caught behind.

