Leicestershire's Ben Mike added three wickets to his first-innings half-century

Bob Willis Trophy, Fischer County Ground (day three): Leicestershire 222: Taylor 57, Mike 51*; Trego 3-46 & 143-3: Ackermann 58*, Evans 48 Nottinghamshire 343-8 dec: Hameed 87, Slater 86; Mike 3-48 Leicestershire (3 pts) lead Nottinghamshire (6 pts) by 22 runs with 7 wickets remaining Scorecard

Captain Colin Ackermann led Leicestershire's resistance as Nottinghamshire pushed for victory on day three of their Bob Willis Trophy match.

Ackermann finished the day unbeaten on 58 as the Foxes reached the close with a 22-run lead on 143-3.

Nottinghamshire hit 122 runs but lost six wickets in an exciting morning before declaring with a lead of 121.

Resuming on 221-2, the visitors lost a wicket to the second ball of the day, Joe Clarke top-edging a pull at a short ball from Ben Mike to Gavin Griffiths at mid-on.

Ben Duckett looked in good touch in moving to 37 but he was also dismissed pulling at Mike, before Steven Mullaney became Mike's third victim of the morning when he bottom-edged onto his stumps for 18.

Tom Taylor bowled Samit Patel for 13 with the new ball and Tom Moores and Peter Trego both fell before the declaration.

Foxes opener Hassan Azad, who earlier in the day signed a contract extension keeping him at the Fischer County Ground until the end of 2022, was caught behind off Trego for six and Harry Dearden was trapped by Mullaney for 16.

Sam Evans dug in, however, reaching 48 and adding 93 for the third wicket with Ackermann before an inside edge off the pad gave short leg a catch off Patel's left-arm spin.

Match report supplied by PA Media.