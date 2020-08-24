Last updated on .From the section Counties

Luis Reece's century was his seventh in first-class cicket

Bob Willis Trophy, Emirates Riverside (day three): Durham 337-9 dec: Coughlin 90, Lees 84, Eckersley 78*; Critchley 4-53 Derbyshire 355-4: Reece 122, Madsen 52, Godleman 51 (Derbyshire (7 pts) lead Durham (4 pts) by 18 runs Scorecard

Derbyshire's batsmen kept the North Group leaders in contention for a place in the Bob Willis Trophy final on the third day of their match against Durham at Emirates Riverside.

A century for Luis Reece and 50s from skipper Billy Godleman and Wayne Madsen helped Derbyshire pocket four batting points as they closed on 355-4 in reply to Durham's 337-9 declared.

Godleman passed 9,000 first-class runs and some late acceleration from Leus Du Plooy (40) and Matt Critchley (46 not out) completed a productive day for Derbyshire.

After 57 overs were lost to rain on Sunday and with Storm Francis threatening to wipe out day four, Derbyshire were desperate to get in three full sessions to pick up bonus points.

Excellent work by the groundstaff made sure play started on time after heavy overnight rain and, once Durham immediately declared, Godleman and Reece laid the foundations for a substantial first-innings score.

There was little on offer for the Durham bowlers on a pitch which has become increasingly easy to bat on and they toiled throughout the first session without reward.

Godleman certainly enjoyed himself, reaching his career milestone when he made 32 and cutting and driving Gareth Harte for three fours in an over.

That prompted Harte to hurl the ball into Godleman's pads and although there was no reaction from the Derbyshire skipper, the umpires spoke to Durham captain Ned Eckersley before play resumed.

Godleman survived a tough chance to second slip on 37 but after completing his 50 from 103 balls, he made only one more run after lunch before he drove Matty Potts one-handed to point.

Reece and Madsen then moved through the gears with Reece dispatching Harte over long-on for the game's first six to bring up the 150.

Durham opted for containment after tea and even turned to wicketkeeper Stuart Poynter, playing as a batsman in this game, who bowled his first overs in first-class cricket.

If Durham hoped the element of surprise might conjure a wicket, the ploy was shelved after Poynter's four overs yielded 21 runs and it was Derbyshire's pursuit of quick runs that ended the second-wicket stand.

After Reece completed his seventh first-class hundred from 217 balls, Madsen attempted to dispatch Matthew Salisbury out of Chester-le-Street and lost his footing along with his middle stump.

The pair had added 124 and Reece also perished trying to clear the ropes when his one-handed drive at Chris Rushworth was well judged and taken by Potts at long-on.

Another 69 from 76 balls were added before Harte produced a slow yorker to bowl Du Plooy for 40.

Match report supplied by PA Media.