England cricket's Test player of the summer - vote here
From the section Cricket
England have enjoyed a successful summer of Test cricket, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
They beat West Indies 2-1 and seem certain to complete a series victory over Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl this week.
But who has been their player of the summer? Former England captain Michael Vaughan has drawn up a shortlist, and it's down to you to pick your winner from James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes.
Below are each player's batting and bowling stats this summer, up to the close of play on 23 August.
|Name
|Runs
|Average
|Wickets
|Average
|James Anderson
|32
|10.60
|14
|25.92
|Stuart Broad
|124
|41.33
|28
|12.92
|Jos Buttler
|416
|52.00
|n/a
|n/a
|Zak Crawley
|417
|69.50
|n/a
|n/a
|Ben Stokes
|372
|62.00
|11
|14.36
|Chris Woakes
|144
|36.00
|17
|19.64
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.