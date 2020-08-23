Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Who gets your vote? Clockwise, from top right: James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley

England have enjoyed a successful summer of Test cricket, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

They beat West Indies 2-1 and seem certain to complete a series victory over Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl this week.

But who has been their player of the summer? Former England captain Michael Vaughan has drawn up a shortlist, and it's down to you to pick your winner from James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes.

Below are each player's batting and bowling stats this summer, up to the close of play on 23 August.

Name Runs Average Wickets Average James Anderson 32 10.60 14 25.92 Stuart Broad 124 41.33 28 12.92 Jos Buttler 416 52.00 n/a n/a Zak Crawley 417 69.50 n/a n/a Ben Stokes 372 62.00 11 14.36 Chris Woakes 144 36.00 17 19.64

