England cricket's Test player of the summer - vote here

England vote
Who gets your vote? Clockwise, from top right: James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley

England have enjoyed a successful summer of Test cricket, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

They beat West Indies 2-1 and seem certain to complete a series victory over Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl this week.

But who has been their player of the summer? Former England captain Michael Vaughan has drawn up a shortlist, and it's down to you to pick your winner from James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes.

Below are each player's batting and bowling stats this summer, up to the close of play on 23 August.

NameRunsAverageWicketsAverage
James Anderson3210.601425.92
Stuart Broad12441.332812.92
Jos Buttler41652.00n/an/a
Zak Crawley41769.50n/an/a
Ben Stokes37262.001114.36
Chris Woakes14436.001719.64

