Essex openers Paul Walter and Sir Alastair Cook were parted immediately after the restart at Arundel

Bob Willis Trophy, Arundel Castle (day two) Essex 146-2: Cook 75*, Walter 43 Hampshire: Yet to bat Scorecard

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook smoothly reached his 182nd first-class half-century as Essex made 146-2 in the 47 overs possible against Hampshire at Arundel.

After no play on day one, Cook appeared in little danger with his second fifty of the Bob Willis Trophy for the South Group leaders to end the day on 75.

He put on 83 for the first wicket with makeshift opener Paul Walter (43).

Ian Holland and Mason Crane picked up the wickets for second-placed Hants.

Walter, who has previously opened successfully in the second XI, was selected to replace the rested Nick Browne at the top of the order - on the back of scores of 33, 46, 33 and a match-winning 27 not out so far in English cricket's newest competition.

The upgrade did not faze him, as he struck Brad Wheal through the covers in the third over- and seven more offside boundaries followed.

Only three of his 43 runs came on the leg side before an early lunch was brought about by a heavy shower, which also washed out the afternoon session.

When play resumed at 17:00 BST, left-hander Walter edged Holland to a stooping Tom Alsop at first slip with the third ball of the restart.

But Cook was already playing the sort of innings which England supporters got used to watching in his 161 Test matches.

What his innings lacked in glamour, he made up for in substance - as he struck six boundaries on his way to a 101-ball half-century.

Cook's most aggressive period came when he twice pulled James Fuller to the boundary with perfect execution.

Crane picked up his 12th wicket of the season when Tom Westley, following a 61-run stand with Cook, prodded behind to Lewis McManus with three overs left, but nightwatchman Jamie Porter guided Cook through to close without any further damage.

