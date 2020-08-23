Last updated on .From the section Counties

Somerset skipper Tom Abell's century was his seventh in first-class cricket

Bob Willis Trophy, The Cooper Associates County Ground (day two): Somerset 237 & 223-1 dec: Abell 101*, Lammonby 101* Gloucestershire 76: Lace 21; C Overton 4-25, Davey 3-21 & 14-3 Davey 2-7 Gloucestershire (3 pts) need another 371 to beat Somerset (4 pts) with x wickets left Scorecard

Tom Abell and Tom Lammonby hit unbeaten centuries as Somerset set Gloucestershire an unlikely victory target of 385 on the second day of the Bob Willis Trophy match at Taunton.

A day totally dominated by the home side saw Gloucestershire bowled out for 76 from an overnight 13-4, to trail by 161, as Craig Overton claimed 4-25 and Josh Davey three for 21.

Skipper Abell and Lammonby then both finished 101 not out after an unbroken second-wicket stand of 211 had guided their side to 223-1 before declaring, aware of the forecast of rain on the final two days.

It was 20-year-old Lammonby's maiden first-class century to follow his maiden first-class wicket in Gloucestershire's first innings.

The visitors were left with a tricky eight overs to negotiate, losing Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent and Tom Lace before closing on 14-3.

Davey made the first breakthrough during the morning when nightwatchman Matt Taylor was caught at point for 12.

Jamie Overton thought he had George Hankins caught behind for six with the score 48-5, but umpire Paul Baldwin disagreed and the bowler crouched with his head in hands bnefore unleashing three successive bouncers at the Gloucestershire batsman.

The final ball of the over saw Hankins edge a low catch to Craig Overton at second slip and Somerset felt justice had been done.

Lace was bowled by Jack Brooks for 21, attempting to drive, Gareth Roderick fell lbw to Craig Overton and George Scott was caught behind off Lammonby's left-arm seam before Ryan Higgins was last man out for 15.

With a commanding lead, Somerset were able to approach their second innings positively.

They suffered an early setback when Eddie Byrom chipped a catch to mid-wicket off David Payne, but from then on Lammonby and Abell were in control.

Left-hander Lammonby, who had never scored even a half-century in first-class cricket, moved cautiously to that landmark, having faced 122 balls.

Abell was first to his ton, with two to third man off Charlesworth. It was his second hundred of the competition and was made off 153 balls.

Lammonby was forced to hit out in a bid to reach three figures before the declaration and did so to great effect, twice clearing the rope, and a pulled four to fine leg off Scott took him to his century off 160 balls.

After one more delivery Abell called a halt and soon his seamers were cutting through Gloucestershire's batting as they had done in the first innings.

Davey had Charlesworth caught behind with a ball that lifted and bowled Lace with the first delivery of the final over after Craig Overton had pinned Dent lbw.

Match report supplied by PA Media.