Batting at three for Northamptonshire, Charlie Thurston's 115 came off 163 balls

Bob Willis Trophy, The County Ground (day two): Glamorgan 259 (67 overs): Taylor 106; White 4-48, Hutton 4-77 Northamptonshire 288-5 (88 overs): Thurston 115, Curran 82 Northants (5 pts) lead Glamorgan (3 pts) by 29 runs Scorecard

A maiden county hundred from Charlie Thurston put Northants on top as they reached 288-5, 29 runs ahead of Glamorgan.

Thurston's impressive stroke-play took took him to 115 off 163 balls.

He and Ben Curran added 176 in untroubled fashion as Northants controlled the first session, before Curran fell for 82.

A brilliant slip catch by Nick Selman off Timm van der Gugten removed him one short of a career-best.

The Netherlands bowler, the pick of the visitors' seam attack, should have had Thurston caught at slip on 99.

But it was left to Glamorgan's batting star Callum Taylor to bowl Thurston and claim his maiden first-class wicket as the visitors belatedly fought back.

Rain wiped 26 overs off the day's play before Northants gradually built on their lead in the closing 80-minute session against some tight bowling, with acting captain Ricardo Vasconcelos not out 31 overnight in their best first-innings score of the season.

Both sides are still looking for their first win of the Bob Willis Trophy.

Northants batsman Charlie Thurston told BBC Radio Northampton:

"Getting that score of 96 at Edgbaston was great for building confidence, but it was just fantastic to get over the line and get a hundred today, contributing to getting a big first-innings score which is something we've struggled with as a team this season.

"Brilliant batting with BC (Ben Curran) who played superbly, it was great fun batting together and we got a good tempo going so it was enjoyable.

"There are so many people to thank who've helped me get here, my parents for running me round when I was a youngster, a great set-up at Bedford School where I learned loads and then Bedfordshire where I built my way up into Northants, it's been fantastic.

"We've got to be as positive as we can with the bat and get as healthy a lead as possible then get stuck into them."

Glamorgan bowler Timm van der Gugten told BBC Sport Wales:

"We were probably guilty of trying a bit too hard early on, but in the last session we bowled really well as a unit and that's the template we have to take forward to try to restrict them, then bat well in the second innings.

"I got on a bit of a roll, the ball's coming out nicely at the moment, but all the bowlers bowled really well at times.

"We are a little bit behind the game at the moment though Callum played a phenomenal innings to get us back into it when we were staring down the barrel.

"We've got a few debutants and youngsters playing so the energy's up and we're all just enjoying playing cricket again after a long time off the field."