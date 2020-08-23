Yorkshire opener Adam Lyth went past 50 for the seventh time in Roses Matches

Bob Willis Trophy, Emerald Headingley (day two): Yorkshire 178-6: Lyth 86*; Lamb 2-32, Burrows 2-56 Lancashire: Yet to bat Yorkshire 0 pts, Lancashire 2 pts Scorecard

Yorkshire opener Adam Lyth moved to within 14 runs of a fourth Roses red-ball century during a weather-affected but entertaining day two of the Bob Willis Trophy clash with Lancashire at Emerald Headingley.

Both sides enjoyed periods of dominance during an uninterrupted morning, which saw Yorkshire advance their first innings to 53 without loss before slipping to 78 for four, including two wickets in three balls for all-rounder Danny Lamb.

No play was possible between 2.15pm and 4.45pm, with the hosts later advancing their first innings to 178-6, with Lyth reaching 86 not out off 197 balls.

Saturday saw 87 overs lost to rain, and with a further 35 gone during day two, the chances of either side winning this penultimate round North Group fixture are slim.

A draw would be far more damaging to Lancashire - third in the table and 22 points off top spot prior to this fixture. Yorkshire were second and only two points behind leaders Derbyshire.

Lyth, who survived a huge lbw appeal from Tom Bailey on nought, fed on some leg-side bowling from Red Rose debutant George Burrows, who he pulled for a six added to seven boundaries in his lunchtime 45 not out.

He shared a half-century opening partnership with Tom Kohler-Cadmore, only for Yorkshire's position of strength to slip away during the second half of the morning in bowler-friendly conditions.

Of Lancashire's four front-line seamers, Bailey, 29, is the only one with significant experience. The others, Burrows, Lamb and George Balderson, had only nine previous first-class appearances between them.

Bailey made the initial breakthrough when he had Kohler-Cadmore smartly caught low down at first slip by Keaton Jennings in the 11th over.

Lamb replaced Bailey at the Emerald Stand End and had Will Fraine caught behind for five and Tom Loten lbw for nought as the White Rose slipped to 61-3

There was further damage done courtesy of Burrows, who returned for his second spell at the Kirkstall Lane End and almost instantly claimed his first career wicket when Harry Brook cut a short and wide delivery to Josh Bohannon.

Jennings dropped Jonny Tattersall on one at first slip, and there was only enough time for three overs to be bowled in the afternoon before rain.

Lyth reached his fifty shortly after the evening resumption, off 130 balls with eight fours and his six off Burrows.

It is the former England left-hander's seventh score of 50 or more in 14 Roses first-class appearances.

Lyth and wicketkeeper-batsman Tattersall steadied the hosts with a fifth-wicket stand of 61, but Jennings atoned for the earlier drop when his part-time medium-pacers claimed the latter for 25, caught at first slip by Steven Croft.

Lyth later pulled a second six off Lamb, only to lose another partner in Jordan Thompson as Burrows bowled him off an inside-edge as he tried to leave alone.

Match report supplied by PA Media.