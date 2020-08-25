England v Pakistan: James Anderson becomes first fast bowler to 600 Test wickets
By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport at Ageas Bowl
England's James Anderson has become the first fast bowler to reach 600 Test wickets.
The 38-year-old achieved the milestone by having Azhar Ali caught at first slip on the fifth day of the final Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl.
The Lancashire man made his Test debut in 2003 and has earned 156 caps.
He is fourth on the all-time list of Test wicket-takers, behind spinners Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble.
|Most Test wickets
|Bowler
|Wickets
|Tests
|Muttiah Muralitharan (SL & ICC)
|800
|133
|Shane Warne (Aus)
|708
|145
|Anil Kumble (Ind)
|619
|132
|James Anderson (Eng)
|600
|156
|Glenn McGrath (Aus)
|563
|124
|Statistics correct as of 16:40 BST on 25 August, 2020
More to follow.