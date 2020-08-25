England v Pakistan: James Anderson becomes first fast bowler to 600 Test wickets

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport at Ageas Bowl

England's James Anderson has become the first fast bowler to reach 600 Test wickets.

The 38-year-old achieved the milestone by having Azhar Ali caught at first slip on the fifth day of the final Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl.

The Lancashire man made his Test debut in 2003 and has earned 156 caps.

He is fourth on the all-time list of Test wicket-takers, behind spinners Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble.

Most Test wickets
BowlerWicketsTests
Muttiah Muralitharan (SL & ICC)800133
Shane Warne (Aus)708145
Anil Kumble (Ind)619132
James Anderson (Eng)600156
Glenn McGrath (Aus)563124
Statistics correct as of 16:40 BST on 25 August, 2020

