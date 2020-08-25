Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England's James Anderson has become the first fast bowler to reach 600 Test wickets.

The 38-year-old achieved the milestone by having Azhar Ali caught at first slip on the fifth day of the final Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl.

The Lancashire man made his Test debut in 2003 and has earned 156 caps.

He is fourth on the all-time list of Test wicket-takers, behind spinners Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble.

Most Test wickets Bowler Wickets Tests Muttiah Muralitharan (SL & ICC) 800 133 Shane Warne (Aus) 708 145 Anil Kumble (Ind) 619 132 James Anderson (Eng) 600 156 Glenn McGrath (Aus) 563 124 Statistics correct as of 16:40 BST on 25 August, 2020

More to follow.