Current South Africa batting coach Jacques Kallis, former Australia captain Lisa Sthalekar and ex-ICC president Zaheer Abbas

Jacques Kallis, Lisa Sthalekar and Zaheer Abbas have been inducted into the International Cricket Council Hall of Fame.

Former-all rounder Kallis, 44, is the fourth South African inductee while batsman Abbas, 73, is Pakistan's sixth.

Ex-Australia captain Sthalekar, 41, is only the ninth woman to be inducted.

"These are all players with a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations for years to come," ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said.

Kallis, who is now the Proteas batting coach, is the only player to score at least 10,000 runs and take at least 250 wickets in both Test and one-day international cricket.

He said making the prestigious list was a "great honour".

"It is something that I never expected when I started playing, but it is nice to be recognised by people for something that you have achieved in the game, something that I am really proud of," he added.

Abbas is considered one of the greatest batsmen of all time and his record-breaking career included scoring two centuries in the same first-class match on a record eight occasions.

"I feel privileged and truly humbled to be inducted," said Abbas, who was also the first player to score three successive centuries in ODIs, and served as president of the ICC from 2015 to 2016.

Former Australia captain Sthalekar, who won the World Cup in 2005 and 2013 and topped both the Test and ODI batting and bowling rankings during her career, said: "Never in my wildest dreams did I believe that I would ever get to join such an illustrious group of players."

All-rounder Sthalekar retired from international cricket in 2013 but still plays domestic cricket for New South Wales.