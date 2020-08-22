Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Gary Ballance's most recent Test appearance for England came against South Africa in the summer of 2017

Yorkshire say batsman Gary Ballance is currently unavailable for selection as he is "managing some heightened feelings of anxiety and stress".

The 30-year-old, who has played 23 Tests for England, has not yet featured during the shortened 2020 season.

In a statement, Yorkshire said Ballance's "health and wellbeing" is their priority and they have not put any timescale on his return.

However, the left-hander is involved in training sessions with the county.

Their statement read: external-link "Gary is currently managing some heightened feelings of anxiety and stress following a long period of isolation due to the Covid-19 lockdown, his own recent viral illness and other personal factors.

"The post-viral symptoms have affected his physical preparation for this shortened cricket season.

"He is currently unavailable for selection and we are unable to put any timescales on his return to playing at this time.

"However, Gary has increased his training volumes over the last week and is working hard both in the nets and on his general fitness."

Yorkshire began their latest Bob Willis Trophy match against Lancashire on Saturday.