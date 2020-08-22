Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Third Test, Ageas Bowl (day two of five) England 583-8 dec (154.4 overs): Crawley 267, Buttler 152 Pakistan 24-3 (10.5 overs): Anderson 3-13 Scorecard

Zak Crawley's superlative 267 and 152 from Jos Buttler led an England run-fest on the second day of the final Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl.

Crawley, 22, became the third-youngest England player to make a double century and posted their 10th highest score of all time.

Buttler overturned being given out on 99 to complete his second Test ton and their fifth-wicket stand of 359 is England's best of all time as well as their joint-sixth best for any wicket.

Chris Woakes, Dom Bess and Stuart Broad had some fun to lift England to 583-8 declared, their highest total in four years.

They gave Pakistan 13 overs to bat, in which time James Anderson bowled beautifully to remove Shan Masood, Abid Ali and Babar Azam.

Pakistan closed on 24-3, while Anderson is only four short of becoming the first pace bowler to reach 600 Test wickets.

Even if Pakistan can rouse themselves to save this match, England, already leading 1-0, are set to win the series.

More to follow.