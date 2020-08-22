England v Pakistan: Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler pile on the runs

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport at Ageas Bowl

Third Test, Ageas Bowl (day two of five)
England 583-8 dec (154.4 overs): Crawley 267, Buttler 152
Pakistan 24-3 (10.5 overs): Anderson 3-13
Scorecard

Zak Crawley's superlative 267 and 152 from Jos Buttler led an England run-fest on the second day of the final Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl.

Crawley, 22, became the third-youngest England player to make a double century and posted their 10th highest score of all time.

Buttler overturned being given out on 99 to complete his second Test ton and their fifth-wicket stand of 359 is England's best of all time as well as their joint-sixth best for any wicket.

Chris Woakes, Dom Bess and Stuart Broad had some fun to lift England to 583-8 declared, their highest total in four years.

They gave Pakistan 13 overs to bat, in which time James Anderson bowled beautifully to remove Shan Masood, Abid Ali and Babar Azam.

Pakistan closed on 24-3, while Anderson is only four short of becoming the first pace bowler to reach 600 Test wickets.

Even if Pakistan can rouse themselves to save this match, England, already leading 1-0, are set to win the series.

  • Well balanced attack-they all got smashed? A lot of people will have to save their venom for another day? Good on you Jos/Zac,although opposition vastly overrated.Enjoy the now....

  • Hope pakistan bat for 2 negative days aswell.

  • We are looking at an innings and lots of runs victory here.

  • So: That's 2-0 in the series to England then? Congratulations on some outstanding performances from the England side. More of the same, please!

  • What a day for England, dominated for the entire of it. Pakistan still need 360 just to avoid the follow on.

  • As always, joke of a Pakistan cricket team crumble when the pressure is on

  • They said it would be a step up from the West Indies. Looks like England stepped up.

  • Magnificent off Crawley and Buttler, well done England

  • Brilliant day for England. Congratulations to Crawley and Buttler and never ever write off Anderson.

  • The series was gone after lunch and the game may have gone after that session at the end.

    Brilliant day from England. Dare I say we may have a top order for the first time in years?

