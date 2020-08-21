Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rishi Patel equalled Darren Robinson’s Essex second XI record of five centuries in a season in 2019

Essex batsman Rishi Patel has joined Leicestershire on loan for the rest of the Bob Willis Trophy campaign.

The 22-year-old is eligible to make his debut for the Foxes on Saturday when they take on Nottinghamshire.

Patel made his first-class debut against Surrey in 2019, making a total of six appearances in the County Championship across Essex's title-winning campaign.

"I'm very excited to be allowed to come on loan to Leicestershire," said Patel.

"I would like to thank Essex for agreeing to the loan. Hopefully it will be a great opportunity to get some game time and score some runs to help Leicestershire."