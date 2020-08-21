Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The Hundred was due to be played from 17 July to 16 August before being postponed

The Hundred could be launched next year even if spectators are not permitted, says outgoing England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Colin Graves.

The new competition was postponed this year after the coronavirus pandemic prevented fans from attending matches.

England have played all of their international matches behind closed doors to enlarged TV audiences.

"If we have to be behind closed doors, let's make a product to get a new audience watching the game," he said.

Speaking to Test Match Special, Graves added: "We've seen it on television this year with no crowds and the viewing figures both on Sky and BBC for cricket are fantastic. They have gone through the roof.

"It would be a challenge but The Hundred board is very positive that if we cannot have crowds next year, they believe we should go ahead with the tournament as an entertainment product."

The city-based tournament, involving eight teams in separate men's and women's competitions, was due to be played in July and August.

Pilot events for the re-admittance of spectators have taken place in some sports, including cricket, with a view to an intended expansion from 1 October.

Graves took over as ECB chairman in 2015 and ordinarily his term would have ended in 2019, but he stayed on for an extra year to oversee the arrival of The Hundred.

He will now step down at the end of August and be replaced by Ian Watmore.

As well as potentially attracting a new audience to the game, Graves believes The Hundred could be marketed to other countries.

In 2018, the ECB applied to trademark The Hundred in Australia, New Zealand and India.

"There are countries around the world who are very interested in what we're doing," said Graves. "From that perspective we have a massive opportunity with The Hundred.

"The Hundred is a big asset to the ECB. It's brand new, it's ours. We own it.

"If we handle it properly and get it off the ground, we have a valuable asset that we can take around the world."