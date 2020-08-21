Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Laurie Evans made 65 and six with the bat in Surrey’s most recent Bob Willis Trophy game against Hampshire

Surrey have signed Sussex batsman Laurie Evans on a two-year contract.

The 32-year-old had been on loan at Surrey, playing in their past two Bob Willis Trophy fixtures.

Evans started his career with the Brown Caps, moving to Warwickshire in 2010 before joining Sussex in 2017.

He made his England Lions debut earlier this year, hitting 94 against a Cricket Australia XI, before being selected in England's training group for their one-day series against Ireland last month.

"I have known Laurie since his days in our age group teams and at our club, Malden Wanderers, and am well aware of his abilities and strong character," said former England captain and Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart.

"With the number of players we already provide to the England setup - and potentially more to come in the near future - it was important to bring an experienced batsman into our squad.

"Laurie knows the club inside out and will add great value to the dressing room."