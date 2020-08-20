Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Debutant Paul Stirling helped Northern Knights to victory

Test Triangle Inter-Provincial Series, Bready North West Warriors 132-6 (20 overs): Hume 47*, Porterfield 42; McCarter 2-17 Northern Knights 52-3 (7.4 overs): Stirling 41*; Hume 2-15 Northern Knights won by two runs (DLS)

Ireland international Paul Stirling struck an unbeaten 41 to help Northern Knights defeat North West Warriors in the opening round of the Inter-Provincial series at Bready.

On debut, Stirling looked in total control, playing with ease - striking four fours and two sixes before the rain came, bringing a premature end to proceedings during the eighth over.

Knights captain Gary Wilson had the next highest score with seven. Harry Tector and James McCollum scored two and one respectively in the innings.

Graham Hume took two wickets, with spinner Andy McBrine picking up the wicket of Wilson.

The result was determined by the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, giving Knights a two-run win.

Earlier in the piece, it was Hume who helped the Warriors reach 132-6 in their 20 overs. The South African his 42 off 40 balls in an innings that contained three fours and two sixes.

Former Ireland captain William Porterfield hit two fours and as many sixes in his 35-ball 42, but apart from Ross Allen (12) nobody else made double figures.

Graeme McCarter was the pick of the Knights bowlers, claiming 2-17 in his four overs. There was also a wicket each for Jacob Mulder, Ruhan Pretorious, Shane Getkate and Harry Tector.

In the day's other match, Leinster Lightning defeated Munster Reds by nine wickets at Pembroke. Kevin O'Brien hit 46 not out in Lightning's pursuit of 77.

JJ Garth top-scored for the Reds with 26, with Gareth Delany taking 3-8 in his four overs for the Lightning.

Test Triangle Inter-Provincial Series, Bready CC

North West Warriors 132-6 (20 overs): Hume 47*, Porterfield 42; McCarter 2-17

Northern Knights 52-3 (7.4 overs): Stirling 41*; Hume 2-15

Northern Knights won by 2 runs (DLS)