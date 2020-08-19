Matt Lamb: Warwickshire batsman signs two-year contract extension
Warwickshire batsman Matt Lamb has signed a two-year contract extension.
The 24-year-old, who is currently sidelined with a fractured toe, made his debut for the county in 2016 and has played 19 first-class games.
"Having been part of the club since an early age, I'm delighted to extend my time here for another couple of years," he told the club website.
"I really appreciate the backing and confidence that the current coaching team and management have in me."