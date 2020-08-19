Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matt Lamb scored his maiden century for Warwickshire against Essex in 2019

Warwickshire batsman Matt Lamb has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 24-year-old, who is currently sidelined with a fractured toe, made his debut for the county in 2016 and has played 19 first-class games.

"Having been part of the club since an early age, I'm delighted to extend my time here for another couple of years," he told the club website. external-link

"I really appreciate the backing and confidence that the current coaching team and management have in me."