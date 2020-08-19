Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matthew Maynard played in four Tests and 14 one-day internationals for England

Bob Willis Trophy, Northamptonshire v Glamorgan Date: 22-25Time:11:00 BST Venue: The County Ground, Northampton Coverage: Commentary on BBC Sport website and app; updates on BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard says he will make changes to the batting line-up at Northamptonshire after repeated problems in the first three Bob Willis Trophy games.

Glamorgan scrambled a draw for the second consecutive week in their match against Gloucestershire.

"There will be a couple of changes in the batting," said Maynard.

"The opportunity could well present itself for the guys who performed in the intra-squad games (in July)."

Glamorgan go to The County Ground for Saturday's start having drawn two and lost one of their fixtures in the Central Group of the Bob Willis Trophy.

That has left them out of contention for a place in the final with just two rounds to come of the truncated season.

They have only passed 200 once in six innings, and Maynard has been considering three potential first-class debutants.

"Callum Taylor, Joe Cooke and also Harry Friend impressed, so we've got a young player from the academy (Friend, aged 17), we've got a player in his first year on a rookie deal who's been impressive (Joe Cooke), and Callum Taylor who's been one of the stand-outs from those who are not currently playing."

Veteran seamer Michael Hogan, who has 599 first-class wickets, will return to the squad after being rested against Gloucestershire.

Timm van der Gugten is expected to be fit for selection despite dislocating a finger, but Ruaidhri Smith is some weeks away from fitness after a hamstring tear.

The match against Northamptonshire is due to go ahead at Northampton despite a spike of Covid-19 cases in the area.