Bob Willis Trophy, Radlett Cricket Club (day one): Sussex 293: Finch 69; Andersson 4-77 Middlesex: Yet to bat Middlesex 3 pts, Sussex 2 pts Scorecard

Harry Finch's battling half-century meant Sussex edged an absorbing first day in their Bob Willis Trophy encounter with hosts Middlesex at Radlett.

Finch batted for more than three hours to hit 12 fours in a top score of 69 in the visitors' total of 293.

Delray Rawlins weighed in down the order with a run-a-ball 46, but Sussex's day was marred by a back injury to opener Tom Haines, who returned late in the innings with a runner but looked in great discomfort.

For Middlesex, there were four wickets for all-rounder Martin Andersson and 18-year-old Blake Cullen, making his debut for the county, returned figures of 2-51.

The morning session was a story of a missed opportunity for England hopeful Phil Salt.

The opener endured testing opening overs from Tim Murtagh and Miguel Cummins, surviving a scare when he lifted the former just over the head of the latter at mid-on.

It was the cue for Salt to push on and he produced a gorgeous shot to loft left-arm spinner Thilan Walallawita back over his head for a straight six.

Another maximum followed when he pulled a short one from Cullen over the square-leg fence, but his good early work was undone when he attempted to hook Andersson's first-ball bouncer and only succeeded in top-edging it to Cullen at fine leg to depart for 42.

It proved to be Middlesex's only success before lunch as fellow opener Haines steered the visitors to 80-1 at the interval.

Haines had not added to his tally after the resumption when he played a defensive shot against Walallawita only to suffer a back spasm. He was briefly treated on the field before heading back to the dressing room for intensive physio.

His replacement Tom Clark struck two sweet boundaries before becoming the first first-class victim for Cullen, edging a delivery to a diving John Simpson behind the stumps.

That brought Sussex skipper Ben Brown to the crease and he and Finch played nicely through much of the afternoon.

It was something of a surprise when Brown fell to the last ball before tea for 26, mistiming a short ball from Murtagh (2-41) and spooning the ball gently into the grateful hands of Robbie White at mid-wicket.

Finch found fluency after tea, plundering three fours from one Cummins over as he and new batsman Aaron Thomason raised the 200.

However, it would all end in disappointing fashion for Finch as he fenced at a straight one from Cullen, giving Simpson the simplest of catches.

Thomason meanwhile had taken 30 balls to get off the mark, but then only made 10 before Andersson pinned him lbw.

Rawlins and Ollie Robinson stabilised matters with a stand of 35 before Cummins returned to trap the latter leg before to one which looked a little high.

If there was doubt about that Jack Carson was stone dead to the next delivery, but Mitchell Claydon survived a lifting hat-trick ball.

Rawlins cut loose with an enormous six over the old pavilion off Walallawita and hit three successive fours from the returning Andersson.

The young all-rounder gained revenge when Rawlins holed out to Nick Gubbins on the fence, but his swashbuckling effort had edged Sussex ahead of the game once more.

The limping Haines returned with a runner, but Andersson had Claydon taken at slip before Murtagh scattered Will Sheffield's stumps to end a fascinating day.

Match report supplied by PA Media.