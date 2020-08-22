Last updated on .From the section Counties

Umpires Billy Taylor and Ian Gould inspected the pitch alongside Hampshire captain Sam Northeast and Essex skipper Tom Westley

Bob Willis Trophy, Arundel Castle (day one) Hampshire: Yet to bat Essex: Yet to bat Scorecard

Day one of the Bob Willis Trophy match between Hampshire and Essex at Arundel was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

A damp patch in the run-ups at the Castle End prevented any play.

Umpires Billy Taylor and Ian Gould held four inspections throughout the day but decided at 16:15 BST that the area would not dry in time for action.

Unbeaten Essex are top of the South Division, while Hampshire are second and hoping to hunt them down.

Match report supplied by PA Media.