Will Rhodes' 142 not out surpassed his previous highest of 137 against Gloucestershire at Edgbaston in August 2018

Bob Willis Trophy, Blackfinch New Road (day one): Warwickshire 228-3: Rhodes 142*, Hain 55 Worcestershire: Yet to bat Worcestershire 1 pt, Warwickshire 1 pt Scorecard

Will Rhodes hit his first century since being appointed Warwickshire captain to frustrate Bob Willis Trophy Central Group leaders Worcestershire on the opening day of their derby.

The 25-year-old ended unbeaten on a career-best 142 from 263 balls with 15 fours as the Bears closed on 228-3 from 90 overs after being put into bat.

Rhodes received admirable support from Sam Hain, who found his form with 55.

They put on a second-wicket stand of 165 from 60 overs on a sluggish pitch.

Rhodes, who took over as skipper after Jeetan Patel stepped down from the role last winter, had begun this delayed season in decent form with three 40-plus scores without fully capitalising.

But he completed the sixth first-class century of his career just two balls after tea with one of his few false strokes when he edged former England Under-19 team-mate Ed Barnard to the third man boundary.

Worcestershire showed one change from the line-up which had triumphed at Northampton in midweek, with Charlie Morris replacing fellow paceman Dillon Pennington.

Warwickshire made two changes - one enforced - from the drawn home game versus Somerset with Dan Mousley and Ryan Sidebottom replacing the injured Matt Lamb and Henry Brookes.

Morris made the breakthrough when Rob Yates (2) was squared up by a delivery which he nicked through to Riki Wessels at first slip with 13 on the board.

Hain eventually fell to Ed Barnard when he flicked at a leg-side delivery and keeper Ben Cox pulled off another fine one-handed catch. And there was more joy for Worcestershire in the next over when Ian Bell failed again, driving at home skipper Joe Leach to perish to a smart catch by Ed Barnard at point.

But Rhodes, who achieved his career best with a single off Brett D'Oliveira, and Dan Mousley (18 not out) saw Warwickshire to the close without any further alarms.

Match report supplied by PA Media.