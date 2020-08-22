Last updated on .From the section Counties

Callum Taylor featured in last season's T20 Blast competition

Bob Willis Trophy, The County Ground (day one): Glamorgan 259 (67 overs): Taylor 106; White 4-48, Hutton 4-77 Northamptonshire 82-1 (23 overs) Northants (3 pts) trail Glamorgan (2 pts) by 177 runs Scorecard

A remarkable century on first-class debut by Glamorgan's Callum Taylor stole the honours on day one at Northampton.

Taylor's 106 off 94 balls took his side to 259 all out, before Northants reached a solid 82-1 in reply.

He added 124 for the last wicket in 11.2 overs with last man Michael Hogan (33 not out).

Jack White, Brett Hutton and Blessing Muzarabani reduced Glamorgan to 135-9 before Taylor's counter-attack.

Taylor started slowly but accelerated in remarkable fashion as wickets tumbled around him, smashing 11 fours and six sixes- the fifth of which took him to three figures.

It undid the home advantage gained by the accurate seam bowling of White, a 28 year old late-comer to first-class cricket, whose four victims included Nick Selman (42) and eventually Taylor.

The 22-year-old Newport batsman was only the fourth player to make a century for Glamorgan on their first-class debut, following Frank Pinch in 1921, current coach Matthew Maynard in 1985 and Mike Powell in 1997.

The last-wicket stand was a record for Glamorgan against Northants, beating the 115 partnership of Allan Watkins and Don Shepherd in 1958.

But Northants regained some momentum in the final session of 23 overs with a half-century stand between Ben Curran and Charlie Thurston.

Glamorgan batsman Callum Taylor told BBC Sport Wales:

"I was very excited to get to the hundred, as shown by my reaction, good to have a big partnership with Hoges and get the boys up to a decent total.

"There's a lot of things that go through your head before your debut, one of them is scoring a hundred and it happened so sometimes your imagination does come true. It's a bit surreal but I'll look back at it tonight and soak it all up.

"The expectation of us losing the last wicket pretty quickly was high, so me and Hoges showed a bit of intent. It loosened me and Mick up to be a bit more positive and their attack didn't really know what to do.

"It's a dream come true to play but to score a hundred on debut is surreal and I'm excited for the future."