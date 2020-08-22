Last updated on .From the section Counties

Play in the Roses Match was finally abandoned for the day in mid afternoon in Leeds

Bob Willis Trophy, Emerald Headingley (day one): Yorkshire 8-0 (2.1 overs) Lancashire: Yet to bat Scorecard

Yorkshire and Lancashire were restricted to only 13 balls of play in rain-hit Leeds on day one of the first Roses Match in the Bob Willis Trophy.

After a start delayed by half an hour, Yorkshire reached 8-0 before a rain interruption - and they did not return.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore's cover boundary off a full toss from Lancs debutant George Burrows was the only scoring shot.

Umpires Peter Hartley and James Middlebrook finally abandoned play for the day shortly after 15:00 BST.

When play was abandoned, it was not raining, but there were still puddles on the outfield.

Yorkshire began this game second in North Group, two points behind leaders Derbyshire, who are 22 points ahead of third-placed Lancashire.

But both sides were weakened by England call-ups and injuries, while Yorkshire's England batsman Gary Ballance was absent as a result of illness and "heightened feelings of anxiety and stress following a long period of isolation due to the Covid-19 lockdown".

That meant 10 players (six from Yorkshire and four from Lancashire) were making their first appearance in a first-class Roses Match - and for 22-year-old, Wigan-born Burrows, it was his first-class debut.

