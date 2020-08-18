Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dawid Malan scored a century for England against New Zealand in Napier in November 2019

England v Pakistan T20 series Venue: Emirates Old Trafford Dates: 28 Aug, 30 Aug, 1 Sept Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Batsman Dawid Malan and pace bowler Chris Jordan have been named in England's 14-player squad for the T20 series against Pakistan after recovering from injury.

Malan missed the one-day series against Ireland with a calf problem, while Jordan had surgery in July.

Malan scored an unbeaten century against New Zealand in his last T20 match for England in November 2019.

The first T20 of the three-match series starts on 28 August in Manchester.

Sussex bowler Jordan has taken 58 wickets in 46 T20 appearances for England.

No Test players have been named in the squad, with the final Test against Pakistan finishing three days before the first T20 at Emirates Old Trafford.

The second match of the series will be shown live on BBC TV.

"We want to give multi-format players some opportunity to rest and refresh, while still selecting strong squads for every series," national selector Ed Smith said.

Top-order batsman James Vince, who struggled against Ireland, has not been included, while Reece Topley is named in the reserves.

Head coach Chris Silverwood will miss the series, with former England batsman Graham Thorpe overseeing the squad.

Ex-Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood will also be part of England's coaching staff.

England T20 squad

Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tom Banton, Sam Billings (wk), Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey. Reserves: Pat Brown, Liam Livingstone, Reece Topley.