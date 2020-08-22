Peter Trego was the pick of the Nottinghamshire bowlers, taking 3-46 as he dismantled the Leicestershire top order

Bob Willis Trophy, Fischer County Ground (day one): Leicestershire 222: Taylor 57, Mike 51*; Trego 3-46 Nottinghamshire 48-0: Hameed 34* Notts 3pts, Leics 1pt Scorecard

Tom Taylor and Ben Mike scored half-centuries to help Leicestershire recover from 54-5 to reach 222 on the first day of their Bob Willis Trophy match against Nottinghamshire at the Fischer County Ground.

Taylor made 57 while fellow all-rounder Mike finished unbeaten on 51 before Nottinghamshire openers Haseeb Hameed (34 not out) and Ben Slater (12 not out) put on an unbroken stand worth 48 in response.

A greenish pitch, heavy cloud and a strong wind meant it was a good toss for Steven Mullaney to win, and the Nottinghamshire skipper put the home team in to bat.

The ball swung and seamed from the start, and though Foxes opener Sam Evans had an early reprieve when he was badly dropped at second slip by Mullaney in Zak Chappell's first over, he did not last much longer, flicking indeterminately at a delivery from Peter Trego (3-46) to give Lyndon James catching practice at third slip.

Harry Dearden also left the field berating himself after clipping a Trego inswinger into the leg side and seeing Samit Patel take a low catch at mid-wicket, reducing the home side to 15-2.

In-form Leicestershire captain Colin Ackermann had scored only four when he received a delivery from Trego that pitched in line and swung sharply away to take the edge, Mullaney making up for his earlier miss by holding the catch in the slips.

Opener Hassan Azad had also made just four, off 40 balls, when he sliced an attempted drive at James and Slater held the catch at backward point.

Chappell picked up the first wicket after lunch, bowling a fine delivery which straightened to nip the edge of George Rhodes' bat, presenting wicketkeeper Tom Moores with a straightforward catch.

That left the Foxes on 54-5, but Taylor joined Harry Swindells in wresting the initiative back from the bowling side.

Taylor was fortunate to be dropped on six, at mid-off off Chappell, and twice came close to being run out on 47, but hit six fours and a huge straight six in reaching his half-century off just 60 balls.

A partnership of 81 was broken when left-arm spinner Samit Patel found enough turn to trap Swindells lbw for 33, and only two more runs had been added when Taylor ran out of luck, cutting left-arm seamer Tom Barber high to Chappell at third man.

Mike played beautifully, however, and found good support from James Weighell, on debut on loan from Durham. Mike too hit six fours and went to his 50 by hooking Barber for a huge six over long leg, the ball disappearing out of the ground.

Leicestershire should have picked up at least one wicket of their own before the close, but Rhodes put Slater down, a two-handed chest-high chance at third slip, when the left-hander was on three.

Hameed played fluently in going to 34 as Notts finished the day trailing by 174.

Match report supplied by PA Media.