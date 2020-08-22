Alex Lees has passed 50 four times in his six innings to date in the Bob Willis Trophy

Bob Willis Trophy, Emirates Riverside (day one): Durham 219-6: Lees 84; Critchley 2-43 Derbyshire: Yet to bat Derbyshire 2 pts, Durham 1 pt Scorecard

Alex Lees again left his mark on Derbyshire as Durham fought back to frustrate the North Group leaders on the first day of their Bob Willis Trophy match at Emirates Riverside.

Lees batted for more than four hours to top-score with 84, his fourth half-century against Derbyshire in two seasons, after Durham had slumped to 32-3.

Luis Reece, who finished with 2-44, removed him to leave Durham on 155-6.

But Paul Coughlin and Ned Eckersley shared an unbroken stand of 64 to take their side to 219-6 when bad light forced an early close.

Lees has proved a constant thorn in Derbyshire's side down the years. His career-best unbeaten 275 was made for Yorkshire at Chesterfield and last season he carried his bat for 107 at Chester-le-Street.

Although he failed to get to three figures on this occasion, he played with impressive discipline, using all his powers of concentration and patience to bat through the first session, which belonged to the bowlers.

The breezy conditions encouraged swing and Billy Godleman's decision to put Durham in was quickly justified as two wickets fell in the first six overs of a bright morning.

Sean Dickson's poor run continued when he was struck in front by Sam Connors.

The opener has scored only 34 runs in six innings, and Michael Jones also went cheaply on his first appearance of the campaign when Reece trapped him lbw.

Lees had seen an edge drop just short of third slip but Derbyshire did not have to wait long for another success when David Bedingham trapped the ball onto his front pad and Ben Aitchison cut short his lbw appeal to plunge forward and take a smart return catch.

Harte helped Lees negotiate 13 overs up to lunch and although Lees almost chopped Ed Barnes into his stumps on 40, the pair grew in confidence to rebuild the innings.

Lees cut Connors for his seventh four to reach 50 before dispatching the next ball to the cover boundary but he was reprieved on 69 when a loose drive at Aitchison was spilled by Anuj Dal diving forward in the covers.

Godleman brought on Matt Critchley to try to break the stand and the leg-spinner delivered in his third over, although Harte will be disappointed at the way he tamely chipped the ball to mid-on.

But it had still been a good afternoon for Durham, who went in at tea on 154-4 only for Derbyshire to regain the initiative immediately after the interval.

Again Durham gave them a helping hand as Stuart Poynter tried to sweep the fifth ball from Critchley off his stumps, missed, and was lbw for seven.

The wicket Derbyshire wanted came in the next over when Lees, who had looked uncertain just before tea, pushed forward at Reece who moved the ball just enough to get past the bat.

But any hopes Derbyshire had of wrapping up the innings quickly were frustrated as Coughlin and Eckersley stood firm for 24 overs until the weather closed in at just after 18:00 BST.

Although the match is being played at Chester-le-Street, it is classed as a home game for Derbyshire who cannot play at Derby because the Incora County Ground is being used by the England and Wales Cricket Board as a bio-secure venue.

Match report supplied by PA Media.