Jason Gillespie has won silverware as a coach both with Yorkshire and Adelaide Strikers in Australia's T20 Big Bash

Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie is to leave at the end of the season to return to his native Australia.

The former Australia Test fast bowler, 45, is to take charge of his home Sheffield Shield state side, the South Australia Redbacks.

Gillespie had extended the three-year deal he signed in November 2017.

Prior to joining Sussex, he had success in English cricket with Yorkshire, winning the County Championship title in 2014 and 2015.

Sussex chief executive Rob Andrew said: "We are very sorry to see Jason leave after three years at the club, but fully understand and support his decision to return home to a new role in South Australian cricket."

Gillespie has also won silverware as a coach with Adelaide Strikers in Australia's T20 Big Bash.

Following a review of the state's cricketing structure external-link by fellow former Australia player Mike Hussey, he has now been offered the opportunity to take charge of their red-ball side.

Sussex reached the final of the T20 Blast in Gillespie's first season in charge at Hove - but after going close to promotion from Division Two in 2018 when they finishing third they came sixth last season.

The popular Gillespie was still under contract after adding a further two years to his original deal.

The Sussex players were told the news on Tuesday evening following their narrow Bob Willis Trophy defeat against Essex at Hove.