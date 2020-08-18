Last updated on .From the section Counties

James Fuller dismissed Jason Roy before taking his hat-trick

Bob Willis Trophy, Arundel Castle (day four): Surrey 172 & 74: Fuller 4-17, Crane 3-19 Hampshire 298: Alsop 87, Northeast 81; Virdi 6-101 Hampshire (21 pts) beat Surrey (3 pts) by an innings and 52 runs Scorecard

James Fuller took the first Bob Willis Trophy hat-trick to help Hampshire to a sensational innings victory over Surrey.

Fast bowler Fuller dismissed Laurie Evans, Gus Atkinson and Morne Morkel in successive deliveries to take Hampshire's first hat-trick since Kyle Abbott against Worcestershire two years ago.

Fuller finished with 4-17 as Hampshire bowled Surrey out for 74 to win by an innings and 52 runs at Arundel.

Hampshire have now won back-to-back matches in the competition and took 21 points from the contest, while winless Surrey claimed three.

Resuming on 198-3, the hosts had targeted building a big lead quickly in the morning before hoping Mason Crane could spin them to victory. However, that was not how things materialised.

Firstly, their hopes of expanding their lead was thwarted by rain showers, which took an hour out of the proceedings.

Secondly, they lost wickets quickly, without boosting their lead considerably - as they were bowled out for 298, an advantage of 126, leaving a draw the likely result.

But their plans were put back on track thanks to some clinical bowling with the new ball - which built pressure - before Fuller produced his magic.

Mark Stoneman was given a life on nought when he was dropped by Tom Alsop at second slip, but at the other end Brad Wheal made the breakthrough when Ryan Patel nicked behind to Lewis McManus.

Alsop made amends for his earlier butterfingers by holding his next chance off Stoneman's edge.

Will Jacks quickly followed when he was lbw to Ian Holland, who took a six-wicket haul in the first innings.

It only took leg-spinner Crane two deliveries to show how dangerous he could be when he pinned Scott Borthwick in front, to leave Surrey 27-4. That became 39-5 when Jason Roy was lbw to Fuller after tea.

The former Middlesex all-rounder only bowled two overs in the first innings but burst into life with the 19th hat-trick in Hampshire history.

The 30-year-old's pace did for Sussex loanee Evans, who nicked to Alsop at first slip, before Atkinson was lbw and Morkel turned around to find his off-stump two yards back while leaving.

After a seven-over blockout from Matt Dunn and Jamie Smith, the former was adjudged lbw to Crane.

And Hampshire's victory was confirmed when Amar Virdi was lbw to Crane, who finished with 3-19.

Earlier, Alsop had scored a magnificent half-century on day three but fell to Virdi for 87 when he edged to Borthwick at first slip.

Harry Came fell two balls later when he was pinned on the crease, before Dunn had Fuller plumb in front with the first ball on the next over and Holland soon chopped on to his own stumps.

McManus picked out Roy on the square-leg boundary, while debutant Tom Scriven was bowled attempting to hoist off-spinner Virdi over cow corner.

Virdi now has 14 wickets in the Bob Willis Trophy - the second best haul for a spinner in the country - after his 6-101.

Dunn rounded off the innings by sending Wheal's middle stump cart-wheeling, although Crane had played a good hand with a shot-a-ball 25 not out.

Match report supplied by PA Media.