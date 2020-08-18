The covers remained on for most of the final day at Edgbaston

Bob Willis Trophy, Edgbaston (day four): Warwickshire 121 & 140-8: Rhodes 41; Davey 3-21 Somerset 413-9 dec: Davies 123*, J Overton 120 Warwickshire (11 pts) drew with Somerset (16 pts) Scorecard

Somerset were left frustrated as rain prevented them from closing out victory against Warwickshire in the Bob Willis Trophy at Edgbaston.

Needing 292 to avoid an innings defeat, Warwickshire resumed on the final day on 104-6 and after being second best for the duration of the match they finished on 140-8 to secure a highly unlikely draw.

Only 15.4 overs were possible on the final day and infuriatingly for Somerset the entire post-tea session, in which there was scope for 37 overs, was washed out before the call-off finally arrived at 17:15 BST.

The groundstaff battled manfully to shift standing water from the outfield and get the ground playable, but it was not to be.

With only two Bob Willis Trophy final places up for grabs, one of the three group winners will miss out, so the victory points that disappeared could cost Somerset a place in the Lord's showpiece.

Warwickshire began the final day in need of either some remarkable batting or some serious rain. It was the latter that bailed them out, though some credit must go to seventh-wicket pair Alex Thomson and Henry Brookes who dug in during the brief morning's play to consume some time.

The morning brought three sessions of play in which the home side scored 11 without loss in four overs, one without loss in 0.4 overs and 22 for one in 9.2 overs.

The latter burst brought Somerset's only success of the morning when Brookes, having impressively reined in his attacking instincts, tried to leave a ball from Lewis Gregory but deflected it on to his stumps for 12.

Much to Brookes' frustration, before another ball could be bowled, the rain returned to expedite an early lunch, at which Warwickshire were 138-7.

Further heavy showers kept Somerset waiting until 15:00 BST for a resumption but they made another breakthrough straight away.

Craig Overton's third ball rose off a length and Thomson edged to wicketkeeper Steven Davies.

Somerset sensed the kill but again were sent from the field by rain before they could deliver it and they were not afforded the chance to return to the field.

Match report supplied by PA Media.