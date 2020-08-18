Last updated on .From the section Counties

Derbyshire's Anuj Dal hit 14 boundaries in his 78 not out

Bob Willis Trophy, Emerald Headingley (day four): Yorkshire 400-6 dec: Malan 219, Tattersall 66 Derbyshire 300-7 dec: Dal 78*, Critchley 63; Patterson 3-27 Yorkshire (15 pts) drew with Derbyshire (13 pts) Scorecard

Half-centuries for Matt Critchley and Anuj Dal kept Derbyshire top of the Bob Willis Trophy North Group as their game with fellow pacesetters Yorkshire finished in a draw at Emerald Headingley.

Both sides have now won twice and drawn their other fixture.

With only two games remaining, the race to finish top of the group for potential Lord's final qualification intensifies.

Only the two best-placed group winners from the North, South and Central groups advance, and Derbyshire have a two-point lead over Yorkshire.

While Yorkshire had the better of a heavily weather-affected fixture which saw 138 overs lost across four days, Derbyshire dominated the second half of the final day when play began at 14:30 BST.

Replying to Yorkshire's first-innings 400-6 declared, they advanced from 198-6 from 70 overs to close on 300-7 declared.

Critchley (63 off 159 balls) and Dal (78 not out from 115) frustrated the hosts in impressively calm and assured fashion, sharing 104 for the seventh wicket inside 36 overs.

It was Derbyshire's first seventh-wicket century stand at Headingley. Critchley and Dal came together late on day three with the 201 follow-on target still in doubt.

That was passed three balls into the fourth day when Critchley drove Duanne Olivier for four, securing a first batting bonus point in the process.

Batting points two and three were to follow, with the added bonus being that they prevented their hosts from sealing a third bowling point which would have come with taking nine wickets.

Critchley and Dal did not encounter too much trouble from the home bowlers in reaching their first fifties of the summer.

Critchley was first to that milestone in the final 20 minutes of the afternoon, off 127 balls with five fours.

Dal was more positive in reaching his fifty shortly after tea off 86 balls with nine fours.

The evening started with 16 overs left to accrue bonus points and Critchley and Dal began to expand.

Yorkshire's breakthrough came via 19-year-old new ball seamer Dom Leech when he uprooted Critchley's off-stump, leaving the visitors at 278-7 in the 101st over.

But when Dal drove Harry Brook through the covers for four to reach 300, the declaration came immediately to end the match.

Match report supplied by PA Media.