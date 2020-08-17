Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Gareth Delany featured in the recent one-day international series against England, which Ireland lost 2-1

Leicestershire have signed Ireland all-rounder Gareth Delany as an overseas player for this season's T20 Blast.

The 23-year-old played in Ireland's recent one-day international series against England.

Delany will be available for the entirety of the competition, which is scheduled to get under way on 27 August.

However, the Foxes have announced that South Africa batsman Janneman Malan will not join this season.

The 24-year-old agreed a deal at the start of March to feature in both white-ball formats and three County Championship matches, subject to international commitments.

However, because of the travel restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, the county said it has "been mutually agreed it will be best to try again next season".