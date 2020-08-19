Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Andrew Balbirnie has played in Wales before for Cardiff MCCU

Glamorgan have signed Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie for their T20 Blast campaign.

Balbirnie hit 113 to lead his country to victory over England in their most recent one-day international on 4 August.

The 29-year-old batsman has made 116 appearances for Ireland across three formats.

Glamorgan are missing all-rounder David Lloyd through injury, while batsman Colin Ingram is stuck in South Africa.

Dublin-born Balbirnie has previous experience in Wales from his time captaining Cardiff MCCU, playing alongside England spinner Jack Leach and Glamorgan's Andrew Salter.

He had three seasons with Middlesex from 2014 to 2016, and is one of several Irish players snapped up by UK counties for the Blast tournament, with many overseas stars unable to travel.

Marnus Labuschagne, who was due to play for Glamorgan this season, is part of the Australian tour party to face England in September.

Counties are able to field two overseas players, if they can find suitable candidates who are able to travel and eligible for visas.

Glamorgan begin the T20 Blast on 27 August against Worcestershire Rapids in Cardiff.