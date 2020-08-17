Last updated on .From the section Counties

Umpires Nick Cooke and Neil Mallender called off play shortly after lunch

Bob Willis Trophy, Fischer County Ground (day three): Leicestershire 250-7: Bedingham 96, Lees 64; Griffiths 3-52 Durham: Yet to bat Leics 2 pts, Durham 2 pts Scorecard

Just 8.5 overs were possible on day three of the Bob Willis Trophy match between Leicestershire and Durham because of rain.

Play started on time at 11:00 BST at the Fischer County Ground and Leicestershire claimed a seventh Durham wicket when Paul Coughlin chopped Gavin Griffiths to point.

A heavy rain shower forced an early lunch at 12:30 with Durham on 250-7 in their first innings.

Following an inspection of the outfield, umpires Nick Cooke and Neil Mallender decided to abandon play at 14:00.