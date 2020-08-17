Last updated on .From the section Counties

David Payne made his first class debut for Gloucestershire in 2011

Bob Willis Trophy, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day three): Glamorgan 116: Douthwaite 30*; Payne 5-31, Shaw 3-13 & 23-0 Gloucestershire: 181 (64.2 overs): Higgins 48, Lace 42; Wagg 3-38 Glamorgan (3 pts) trail Gloucestershire (3 pts) by 42 runs Scorecard

Glamorgan go into the final day against Gloucestershire on 23 for nought in their second innings, still 42 runs behind.

The visitors took the upper hand thanks to David Payne's 5-31 as Glamorgan were bundled out for just 116 in their first knock.

Gloucestershire took a lead of 65 on first innings, thanks to 48 from Ryan Higgins and 42 from debutant Tom Lace.

Graham Wagg (3-38) was the most successful bowler in their 181 all out.

At the start of day three Payne ran through the lower order of the Glamorgan first innings as five wickets fell for 36 inside the first hour.

Only Dan Douthwaite's unbeaten 30 briefly interrupted the bowlers' control.

Gloucestershire fared rather better but never got away thanks to some tight bowling on a testing wicket from Marchant de Lange and Timm van der Gugten, whose exit with a dislocated finger left Glamorgan a bowler light.

The visitors then had 14 overs left to make inroads at the end of a lengthy day, but Nick Selman and Charlie Hemphrey survived the last hour.

Glamorgan fast bowler Marchant de Lange told BBC Sport Wales:

"We were pleased with the opening spell from Timm and myself, then followed up by Dan (Douthwaite) and Waggy to restrict them to 180.

"We're not out of the woods yet, but our batters set it up well for us (in the second innings).

"There's still a lot in the wicket if you keep good lengths and hit the top of off-stump.

"Our boys understand the wicket better in the second innings and I can't wait to see a good partnership and someone to go on and score big."