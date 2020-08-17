Last updated on .From the section Counties

Dawid Malan's previous career-best was 199 for Middlesex at Derby in 2019

Bob Willis Trophy, Emerald Headingley (day three): Yorkshire 400-6 dec: Malan 219, Tattersall 66 Derbyshire 198-6: Godleman 54, Patterson 3-16 Derbyshire (2 pts) trail Yorkshire (7 pts) by 202 runs with four wickets remaining Scorecard

Yorkshire's Dawid Malan completed a superb maiden career double hundred on his home debut before Derbyshire battled to within touching distance of the follow-on target of 201 in Leeds.

Malan hit 219 off 244 balls as Yorkshire declared on 400-6 shortly before lunch on day three of this weather-affected North Group fixture.

Derby captain Billy Godleman's 54 then led the bid to avoid following on.

The visitors closed on 198 for six from 70 overs when bad light ended play.

England's Malan, who could be playing his last county game until mid September should he be involved in forthcoming series against Pakistan and Australia, advanced from 153 not out overnight to become become the first Yorkshire player whose maiden century for the county was a double since Jonny Bairstow hit 205 against Nottinghamshire in 2011.

After resuming on 288-4, he completed a 200-run stand with Jonny Tattersall (66), a fifth-wicket record for Yorkshire in first-class matches against Derbyshire.

But, after Tattersall chipped leg-spinner Matt Critchley to cover, all-rounder Jordan Thompson stayed with Malan, adding an unbeaten 36.

After Tom Wood (26) was caught and bowled by Thompson in the 18th over, the excellent Steve Patterson (3-16) trapped Wayne Madsen lbw for a duck before Godleman and du Plooy (30) shared 68 for the third wicket.

However, both fell in the space of four balls to Patterson across two overs after tea as Derby slipped to 127-4, Du Plooy caught low down at first slip by Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Godleman caught behind by Bairstow.

Dom Leech also had Alex Hughes caught at mid-on by Duanne Olivier following a miscued pull before Harvey Hosein was expertly caught behind by a diving Bairstow five overs later with the score on 174. But Critchley then finished the day unbeaten on 31, with Anuj Dal on 15.

Match report supplied by PA Media.