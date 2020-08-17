Last updated on .From the section Counties

Jamie Overton improved his career-best for the second successive knock, following his second-innings 68 in last week's win over Northants

Bob Willis Trophy, Edgbaston (day three): Warwickshire 121: Abell 3-4, C Overton 3-17 & 104-6: Rhodes 41, Davey 3-19 Somerset 413-9 dec: Davies 123*, J Overton 120; Hannon-Dalby 4-99, Bresnan 4-104 Warwickshire (2 pts) trail Somerset (8 pts) by 188 runs with four wickets remaining Scorecard

Somerset tailender Jamie Overton hit an explosive maiden century at Edgbaston before the weather denied Somerset's hopes of victory inside three days.

Overton smashed 15 fours and six sixes in his 120 off 92 balls in a 180-run ninth-wicket stand with Steven Davies (123*) as Somerset declared on 413-9.

After earning a first-innings lead of 292, they had the brittle Bears in disarray at 104-6 second time around.

But bad light and rain then lopped off the last 20 overs of the day.

After resuming on 214-6, Somerset soon lost Lewis Gregory, who skied Tim Bresnan to mid-off, and Roelof ven der Merwe, who edged Olly Hannon-Dalby behind. But Davies and Overton then transformed the game in the space of 29 overs.

Davies completed his 25th first-class century - a third at Edgbaston for the former Worcestershire, Surrey and England one-day international, while Overton's maiden ton came in his 98th first class innings before finally falling to the admirably persevering Bresnan - before Somerset declared 16 balls later.

Without the injured Olly Stone and Liam Norwell, and with Chris Woakes on England duty, the Bears attack was exposed but former Yorkshire pair Bresnan and Hannon-Dalby shared eight wickets between them.

Requiring 292 to avoid an innings defeat, Warwickshire started badly when Rob Yates was bowled, having left a straight ball from Jack Davey.

Sam Hain and Ian Bell then both maintained their run of low scores before Michael Burgess and Bresnan perished to successive balls from Jack Davey after tea.

Captain Will Rhodes showed some defiance but, having watched five partners depart, he tried to pull Lewis Gregory and fired back a return catch. And, with Matt Lamb in severe discomfort from a cracked big toe and unlikely to bat, Central Group leaders Somerset should seal a third straight Bob Willis Trophy victory on day four.

Match report supplied by PA Media.