Second Test, Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day five of five) Pakistan 223-9: Rizwan 72, Abid 60, Broad 4-56, Anderson 3-48 England 7-1: Shaheen 1-5 Scorecard

Rain delayed play again at the start of day five in the second Test between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl.

The match is set to end in the draw, having been ruined by the weather with only 96.2 overs possible.

England, who lead the series 1-0, are 7-1 in reply to Pakistan's 236.

An overnight storm left the outfield sodden and, although the rain eased enough to allow pitch inspections at 11:00 and 12:00 BST, a further one was scheduled for 12:50.

Were there to be no further play, it would be the fewest overs bowled in a Test in England since 1931.

The final Test begins on Friday at the same ground.