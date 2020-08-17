Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Stokes is one of several England stars on the books of Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals have become the first major cricket team to be sponsored by a sanitary towel company.

The Royals, winners of the first IPL in 2008, include Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer in their ranks.

They will display the logo of Indian hygiene and personal care company Niine on the back of the team's jersey.

"It's time to make a real change," Royals executive chairman Ranjit Barthakur said.

Niine founder Amar Tulsiyan added: "Rajasthan Royals are known for their affinity with social causes, and share a common vision of empowering women to strengthen India further."

This year's IPL will take place in the United Arab Emirates from 19 September to 10 November.