Nick Gubbins scored 192 and 60 against Surrey in Middlesex's Bob Willis opener

Batsman Nick Gubbins will be available for Middlesex's next Bob Willis Trophy fixture against Sussex after returning a negative coronavirus test.

Gubbins was left out of Middlesex's squad for their ongoing South Group match at Kent after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive.

The 26-year-old has been isolated from the team but can return for Sussex's visit to Radlett on Saturday.

The left-hander hit 192 in Middlesex's opening Trophy win over Surrey.