Last updated on .

By Matthew Henry BBC Sport at the Ageas Bowl

Second Test, Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day four of five) Pakistan 223-9: Rizwan 72, Abid 60, Broad 4-56, Anderson 3-48 England 7-1: Shaheen 1-5 Scorecard

Rain stopped play again on the fourth day of the second Test between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl.

After the entire third day was wiped out by the weather, an hour's play was possible when the match resumed at 11:00 BST on Sunday.

England finally bowled Pakistan out for 236 when Stuart Broad had Mohammad Rizwan caught at cover for 72.

Rory Burns was dismissed by the fourth ball of England's reply before rain stopped play with the hosts 7-1.

Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley survived a gripping five-over spell as Shaheen Afridi - whom Burns edged to second slip for a duck - and Mohammad Abbas found significant movement.

The players were taken from the field at 12:00 BST and the initial light rain became heavier.

Only 96.2 overs have been possible so far in the match because of rain and bad light.

Either side's chances of forcing a victory are extremely slim, with a draw almost certain.

England lead the three-Test series 1-0.